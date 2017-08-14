Nemanja Matic: The Final Piece Of Jose Mourinho’s Jigsaw?
Nemanja Matic isn’t going to go out and score 20 goals this season nor is he going to record 15 assists but he could have a key role in winning the Premier League title.
Jose Mourinho, a keen Matic fan during his days at Chelsea, pushed hard to acquire the Blues midfielder this summer and he could give Manchester United the edge in the race for the English crown.
The Serbia international made 35 Premier League appearances for Chelsea last season and his impact and influence off the ball helped Antonio Conte’s men in their pursuit of the top flight title.
With Matic in the side, Chelsea were solid – winning 27 games. Overall, Chelsea performed well with the Serbian controlling the midfield so why did Conte just let him walk free?
For most, the question is a baffling one. Matic isn’t a world beater but he is capable of doing a job and doing it well – an excellent trait for a defensive midfielder.
Nemanja Matic: Has won possession in the midfield third more times (506) than any other Premier League player since January 2014 pic.twitter.com/ceCQrt6lMN
— WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) August 8, 2017
The United star is never going to set the world on fire but he is reliable and consistent in the middle of the park – his strength, composure, and ability to read the game are three of his most admirable qualities.
Now 29 years old, it was a case of now or never for both Matic and United. Mourinho knows that he probably has two or three more years at this level before the inevitable decline and that gives the Portuguese time to build a title-winning squad.
With Matic playing alongside Ander Herrera, £89 million man Paul Pogba will have the freedom to roam and wreak havoc in a more advanced role.
Close friend Romelu Lukaku will lead the line and Pogba can flourish playing further forward. United should benefit directly from his impact and influence in attacking areas.
At the time of writing, Mourinho’s men are valued at 100/30 to win the title in Premier League betting markets with bet365 and the trio of Matic, Pogba and Ander Herrera can lead United back to the summit of English football.
To win the Premier League crown, you need to be brave. Matic is one of the bravest players you will see on a football pitch. The Serbian will put his body on the line for Mourinho and that bond should give United an advantage in tight-knit fixtures.
Above anything else, the Red Devils boss trusts Matic to remain disciplined and his ability to break up attacks will be particularly useful against England’s top sides.
He might not be the most successful ‘Nemanja’ to play for Manchester United but Matic can be just as influential in his own way. Chelsea have gifted Mourinho the final piece in his title-winning jigsaw and United will be very difficult to beat this season.
Watch this space, Matic will provide stability and assurance to the defence and his presence will allow United’s more creative midfielders to venture forward – a 21st English title could be on the cards at the end of the 2017/178 campaign.