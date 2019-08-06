Paris Saint-Germain consider summer move for Paulo Dybala?
Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly outlined their intentions to move for Juventus forward Paulo Dybala, according to Corriere dello Sport as cited by The Sun.
The Argentina international remains on the market as Juve head coach Maurizio Sarri is willing to cash in on the playmaker.
The French champions may be ready to make their move, with PSG’s sporting director Leonardo is a long-term admirer of the 25-year-old attacker.
There is a number of speculations emerging around the future of Neymar, and a successful bid for Dybala may lead to the Brazilian being allowed to leave the French capital.
The Serie A champions are allegedly demanding £70m for Dybala.