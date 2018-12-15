Real Madrid confident of agreeing £10m Brahim Diaz deal with City
Real Madrid believe they are in a strong position to sign Manchester City youngster Brahim Diaz, according to ESPN.
Los Blancos are hopeful of agreeing a £10m deal with the Sky Blues for highly-rated midfielder Brahim Diaz.
However, the Premier League champions are desperate to tie Diaz down to a new deal, having entered the final six months of his existing contract at the Etihad Stadium.
The Spanish giants have been keeping a close eye on the 19-year-old’s situation and now appear to be ready to pounce for the youngster this January.
The report suggests that Madrid are ready to table an eight-figure offer for the Spain Under-21s international in the New Year, as they are keen to get a transfer over the line before another club comes forward.
Diaz is supposedly reluctant to extend his contract at Manchester as he has been used just three times this term, with his last outing came in November where he scored twice in the EFL Cup against Fulham.