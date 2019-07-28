Real Madrid confident of signing Paul Pogba
Real Madrid are reportedly confident that they will be able to sign Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba this summer, according to ESPN FC.
Los Blancos are “increasingly confident” about reaching to an agreement with the Red Devils in a deal to sign the Frenchman this summer.
The report adds that Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane is eager to land the 26-year-old playmaker to strengthen his midfield options ahead of the new La Liga season.
Madrid’s president Florentino Perez was initially reluctant to spend more funds after funding a revamp of Real Madrid’s squad this summer.
The report goes on to claim that Zidane is confident Madrid have sufficient options to cope without Marco Asensio but the French boss wants Pogba to reinforce his midfield.
The midfielder was unhappy with his life in Manchester under previous head-coach Jose Mourinho and his form was badly affected, but under Solskjaer his performances improved.