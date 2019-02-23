Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric set to renew contract until 2021
Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric is on the verge of signing a new contract at the Bernabeu, according to report.
The 33-year-old was close to leaving Los Blancos for Inter Milan, but now Marca claims that the Croatia international is now likely to stay put at the Spanish capital for another couple of years.
Modric joined Madrid from Tottenham Hotspur in 2012 and helped the club to four Champions Leagues, four Club World Cups, two UEFA Super Cups, one La Liga and one Copa del Rey.
#LaPortada 'Modric se retirará en el Madrid' pic.twitter.com/El8mbKWtAp
— MARCA (@marca) February 21, 2019
The Dinamo Zagreb academy product became the first player other than Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi to win the Ballon d’Or since Kaka more than a decade ago.
Modric has featured 42 times for Real Madrid and his national side this season.