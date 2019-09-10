Real Madrid to pursue Christian Eriksen next summer?
Real Madrid have reportedly outlined their intentions to move for Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen next summer.
Despite Tottenham being happy to part ways with the 27-year-old attacker ahead of this season, they didn’t receive any acceptable bids from interested suitors.
That was partly due to the Denmark international currently being available on a free transfer due to his contract at north London coming to an end.
According to reports in Spain, Los Blancos are considering whether to take advantage of Eriksen’s situation, aware that the player is open to a switch to the Spanish capital.
However, it is also suggested that Manchester United’s Paul Pogba remains Madrid’s first choice, with a move for Eriksen only happening if the Frenchman pens a new deal at Old Trafford.