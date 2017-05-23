Report – Chelsea want Ajax defender Davinson Sanchez
Chelsea are reportedly pondering a summer transfer swoop for Davinson Sanchez from Ajax, accordion to reports in Spain.
The Blues are considering to launch a bid for the Colombian international, according to Spanish outlet Sport.
The Premier League champions are set to battle with Spanish giants Barcelona for the services of the 20-year-old defender.
The report adds that the west Londoners have turned to Sanchez as one of their prime summer targets because their NO.1 target Marquinhos might be heading to Manchester United from PSG this summer.
Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is believed to be interested in improving defensive reinforcements in the summer.
Sanchez is currently under contract at the Amsterdam Arena until 2021.
Chelsea are hoping to end the season on a high and hopeful of clinching a domestic double on Saturday afternoon when they face Arsenal in the FA Cup final at Wembley.