Report: Chelsea’s Diego Costa on Atletico Madrid radar
Atletico Madrid are ready to pounce for the Chelsea’s Diego Costa when their FIFA-imposed transfer ban is lifted in January next year.
Atleti president Enrique Cerezo said that he is “hopeful” of signing the Spaniard and a number of other players during the winter transfer window.
“We cannot sign anyone until January, hopefully by then Costa and many others will come,” The Sun quotes Cerezo as saying.
Rojiblancos were barred from signing new players for two transfer windows and fined £622,000 for breaching FIFA guidelines over the transfer of overseas players under the age of 18.
Meanwhile, the 28-year-old forward has been exiled by the Blues following an argument bust-up with manager Antonio Conte over the summer.
Costa has been tipped to leave the west London outfit on a short-term loan, with Turkish outfit Besiktas is one of the potential destinations.