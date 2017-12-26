Report – City’s Nicolas Otamendi pens new two-year contract?
December 26, 2017 | Argentina, English Premier League, Manchester City | No Comments|
Manchester City defender Nicolas Otamendi has reportedly agreed to a new two-year contract extension keeping him at the Etihad Stadium until at least 2022.
The Argentina international has been a key part of City’s remarkable Premier League run in the first half of the campaign, featuring in 18 out of the 19 games played.
According to Goal, City head-coach Pep Guardiola has decided to reward the 29-year-old centre-back with a two-year extension to his current deal, which was valid until 2020.
Otamendi has scored four goals in the Premier League, as well as one in the Champions League for the Sky Blues so far this season.