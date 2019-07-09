Report – Juventus eye £120m move to sign Paul Pogba
The Serie A champions Juventus are ready to launch a £120m bid to try and sign Paul Pogba from Manchester United, according to The Times.
The Old Lady are ready to make a £120m bid to lure the 26-year-old midfielder back to Turin this summer.
Juve see re-signing Pogba as part of an “audacious” move to win the Champions League and to show status as one of the world’s biggest clubs.
However, the report claims that United are ready to resist any attempts to sign the Frenchman this summer.
Despite the speculation about Pogba’s future, Manchester United expect the midfielder to be their player next season and for him to be an integral part of their rebuilding under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
The 20-time English champions will be looking for a top-four finish next season after they ended up in sixth place in the Premier League table last term.