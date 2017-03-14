Report: Man United want Lazio midfielder
March 14, 2017 | English Premier League, Lazio, Manchester United, Serbia, Serie A | No Comments|
Manchester United are lining up a swoop for Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.
The Serbian international, who joined Lazio from Genk in 2015, has scored four goals and registered four assists in 25 Serie A appearances for the Biancocelesti this season.
According to ESPN UK, United manager Jose Mourinho has had the playmaker watched on a number of occasions this season, and is pondering to launch a move when the transfer window reopens this summer.
It is understood that the Italian outfit value the 22-year-old central midfielder in the region of £26m.
Milinkovic-Savic has scored thrice in 10 appearances for Serbia’s Under-21 team.