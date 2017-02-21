Report: Napoli ace on Arsenal radar
Arsenal are reportedly keeping a close tabs on Napoli forward Lorenzo Insigne and are prepared to sign him during the summer transfer window, according to aÂ report.
The Italy international has been heavily linked with a number of top European clubs, including Liverpool, following an impressive displays.
Recent reports claimed that talks between the Merseyside giants and the 25-year-old attacker had already begun.
And according to the Italian journalist Nicolo Schira, the Gunners have now joined the race after sending scouts to watch the striker in Sunday’s 3-1 win over Chievo.
#Arsenal is set to open talks with Napoli for Lorenzo #Insigne. Gunners scouts have watched him yesterday against Chievo #transfers #AFC
â€” NicolÃ² Schira (@NicoSchira) February 20, 2017
It is thought that the north Londoners have made Insigne their top summer target and will approach to begin negotiations prior to the end of the season.
Insigne, who is currently under contract with Napoli until 2019, has spent his eight-year in Italian football.