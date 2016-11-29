Report: PSG plot raid on Liverpool midfielder?
November 29, 2016 | England, English Premier League, Ligue 1, Liverpool, Paris St Germain | No Comments|
The French champions Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly interested in to sign Adam Lallana from Liverpool in a £40m deal this January, according to The Sun.
The Ligue 1 giants are lining up a staggering £40m bid for Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana, after his impressive start to the 2016-17 season.
The report adds, PSG will look to lure the 28-year-old England international to the French capital with a £200,000-a-week contract offer.
The attacking midfielder has scored three times and has made five assists in 10 Premier League appearances in the 2016-17 season so far.
Lallana was signed in a £25m deal from Southampton under back in 2014 and has come into his own since the arrival of Jurgen Klopp as the new Reds manager.