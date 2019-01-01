Samir Nasri signs for West Ham United as a free agent
Samir Nasri has completed a move to West Ham United after an 18-month ban for receiving an intravenous treatment in breach of the World Anti-Doping Agency’s rules.
West Ham United have announced the signing of the Frenchman, who is available to play from January 1.
The 31-year-old has previously played in the Premier League for Arsenal and Manchester City, the latter under now the Hammers boss Manuel Pellegrini.
He has been training with the east London outfit and there is an option to extend his stay at the London Stadium by a year.
Nasri is a two-time Premier League winner, having won the silverware with Manchester City in 2011-12 and 2013-14.