Man United’s Scott McTominay signs new deal until 2021
Manchester United central midfielder Scott McTominay has signed a new four-year contract, that will keep him at the Old Trafford until 2021.
The 20-year-old is a product of United’s academy, with the youngster being handed his debut in the first team in a Premier League action against Arsenal in May.
A new #MUFC contract for @McTominay10! Get all the details: https://t.co/DMtTOcssLm pic.twitter.com/KpvKWPT5Bp
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 20, 2017
United boss Jose Mourinho made the decision to keep the midfielder in his first-team squad in the summer – instead of loaning him out to a Championship outfit – and the 54-year-old Portuguese has said that he has “total belief” in the player.
Mourinho told the club’s official website: “I am delighted Scott has signed a new contract, he is one of our young players that has gone from strength to strength.
“He made his Premier League debut at the end of last season and made his Champions League debut this season. I had no hesitation in promoting Scott to the first-team squad last month as we have total belief in him.”
McTominay has made four appearances for the Red Devils, most recent fixture coming as a last-minute substitute in 1-0 win over Benfica in the Champions League.