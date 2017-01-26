Swansea City: Wayne Routledge pens new contract until 2019
Swansea City midfielder Wayne Routledge has signed a new contract until 2019, with an option to extend the deal by a further year.
The 32-year-old, who joined the Swans from Newcastle United in 2011, has made 21 appearances in all competitions so far this season.
“The club wanted me to stay here and I wanted to commit myself further. It was a no-brainer,” the midfielder told the club’s official website. “There was recent interest from other clubs, but for me there wasn’t really a decision to be made about my future here.
“For someone who has been at a lot of clubs and has moved around a lot, it’s a nice feeling to have finally settled. I’ve been here since our first season in the Premier League and I’m personally very proud of what we have achieved so far. It’s panned out so well.”
Routledge has scored 20 goals in 204 appearances for Swansea City.