Swansea City winger Luciano Narsingh wanted by Fenerbahce
November 11, 2017 | English Premier League, Fenerbahce, Netherlands, Swansea | No Comments|
Fenerbahce have emerged as rumoured suitors for Swansea City winger Luciano Narsingh in January transfer target.
The Dutchman has failed to establish himself in South Wales, with just five starts and 14 substitute appearances in the Premier League this season.
According to Takvim, The 27-year-old’s lack of action has led to the Turkish giants identifying the former PSV Eindhoven player as a possible signing in the new year.
Fenerbahce have struggled this term, earning just 17 points from 11 games, currently, sit in seventh place in the standings.