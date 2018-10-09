Tottenham Hotspur: Alfie Whiteman signs new contract until 2020

| October 9, 2018 | English Premier League, Tottenham | No Comments

Tottenham Hotspur have announced a new two-year contract deal with academy goalkeeper Alfie Whiteman that promises to keep him at White Hart Lane until 2020.

The 20-year-old has yet to make a senior appearance for Spurs. He was an unused substitute in the recent Premier League matches against Brighton, Watford and Huddersfield.

Whiteman has made 15 starts in all competitions for Tottenham’s development squad in 2017-18 and has started three Premier League 2 matches this season.

Comments

comments

Show Buttons
Hide Buttons