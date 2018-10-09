Tottenham Hotspur: Alfie Whiteman signs new contract until 2020
October 9, 2018 | English Premier League, Tottenham | No Comments|
Tottenham Hotspur have announced a new two-year contract deal with academy goalkeeper Alfie Whiteman that promises to keep him at White Hart Lane until 2020.
📰 ✍️ We are delighted to announce that young goalkeeper Alfie Whiteman has signed a new contract with the Club, which will run until 2020. pic.twitter.com/TivMwn2lXR
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) October 8, 2018
The 20-year-old has yet to make a senior appearance for Spurs. He was an unused substitute in the recent Premier League matches against Brighton, Watford and Huddersfield.
Whiteman has made 15 starts in all competitions for Tottenham’s development squad in 2017-18 and has started three Premier League 2 matches this season.