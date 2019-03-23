Tottenham’s Kieran Trippier a £20m target for Everton?
March 23, 2019 | England, English Premier League, Everton, Tottenham | No Comments|
Everton have reportedly identified Tottenham Hotspur right-back Kieran Trippier as a potential summer signing.
The Toffees are looking to snap up the England international in a £20m transfer.
Trippier, 28, has struggled for both form and fitness this season, leading to Mauricio Pochettino apparently looking for a replacement.
According to The Sun, both Kieran Trippier and Serge Aurier will be allowed to leave the north Londoners in the summer if the right offer is made, with Spurs keen to offload the latter.
The Merseyside outfit are said to have shown an interest in Trippier in the past and they are set to revive their interest when the transfer window opens this summer.