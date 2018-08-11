Twitter reacts as Man United wins Premier League opener

Manchester United secured a comfortable win on the first day of the 2018-19 Premier League season with a 2-1 win over Leicester City at Old Trafford.

The World Cup winner Paul Pogba scored an early penalty after just two minutes following a handball.

The hosts eventually double their lead when the left-back Luke Shaw scored his first ever senior goal.

Leicester’s Jamie Vardy struck late to halve the deficit after Pogba and Shaw gave United a two-goal lead.

https://twitter.com/GaryLineker/status/1028020268961292288

https://twitter.com/JesseLingard/status/1028029073573007360

https://twitter.com/rioferdy5/status/1027993809735614466

https://twitter.com/tfosumensah/status/1028023657518522369

https://twitter.com/RachelRileyRR/status/1028019116161032192

https://twitter.com/Not3sofficial/status/1028018620042031106

