Valencia striker on Atletico Madrid radar?
Atletico Madrid have reportedly “explored” the possibility of signing Valencia striker Rodrigo Moreno this month.
Atleti are said to be determined to add one more attacker to their ranks before the transfer deadline.
Atletico Madrid are pursuing the signature of Real Madrid midfielder James Rodriguez, with the 28-year-old Colombian surplus to requirements under Zinedine Zidane having spent two seasons on loan at Bayern Munich.
According to Marca, Los Rojiblancos’ priority remains the same, however, they have identified Rodrigo as an alternative option.
The 28-year-old Spaniard struggled for Los Che last season, scoring just eight goals in 33 appearances.
Atletico Madrid have spent a whooping £225m on transfers so far this summer, completing deals for Joao Felix, Marcos Llorente, Felipe, Mario Hermoso, Renan Lodi, Ivan Saponjic, Hector Herrera and Kieran Trippier.