Victor Moses pens new Chelsea deal
Chelsea winger Victor Moses has signed a new contract keeping him at the Stamford Bridge until 2021, the Premier League giants announced.
The Nigerian international, who featured in all but one of the Blues’ league games under Antonio Conte this season, scoring three goals and provided two assists to help the west Londoners to a 10-point lead in the title race.
“I feel very excited,” the playmaker told the club’s official website. “I’m delighted to be here for another few years now and to sign a new deal. Now it’s time to concentrate on the team and keep working hard to make sure we win games and try to win the Premier League this season.
“We’re having a great season, I’m enjoying my football and we have a good manager here that has given every single one of us confidence. I just want to keep on enjoying it and working hard for the team.”
Delighted to have signed a new contract with @ChelseaFC
I feel at home at Stamford Bridge and am looking forward to the future! #CFC pic.twitter.com/EzGhwPwqo8
— Victor Moses (@VictorMoses) March 1, 2017
Moses moved to Stamford Bridge from Wigan Athletic in 2012.