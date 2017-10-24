Villa fans react to Tottenham Hotspur’s Josh Onomah rumours
Aston Villa supporters are have showed their more concerned about signing Sam Johnstone than Josh Onomah from Tottenham.
Villa boss Steve Bruce has confirmed to the Birmingham Mail that the club want to sign Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Josh Onomah, but fans believe that tying down Sam Johnstone from Manchester United would be more important.
Onomah, 20, has joined the Championship side on loan for the season, having scored two goals in league appearances so far this term.
The England youth international has been in impressive form during the claret and blues’ last match, as Steve Bruce’s men won 2-1 against their fellow promotion contenders.
Aston Villa fans are more interested in seeing Johnstone tied down permanently.
Concentrate on signing Johnstone before anything
— Luke Chapman (@Lchapman1304) October 21, 2017
Try another loan again, @samjohnstone50 is the one we need to break the bank for. WHAT A SAVE!!!!
— Ben Broadhurst (@bennybale) October 21, 2017
Got to get Johnstone 1st, that’s the most important signing
— Maccavilla (@maccavilla69) October 21, 2017
Seriously Doubt it will happen with his new spurs deal at spurs, be great if we could get him & Johnstone as perm deals though 👍🏻
— VillaCricket_AVFC (@amatuercricket) October 21, 2017
Johnstone would be my priority
— Ben Randall (@Benjmeister85) October 22, 2017