West Ham consider fresh bid for Harry Arter?
West Ham United are reportedly pondering to launch a fresh bid for Bournemouth midfielder Harry Arter in the summer transfer window, according to The Express.
West Ham manager David Moyes is ready to offer £10m for the Republic of Ireland international, having had a failed bid of £8m rejected during the January.
The 28-year-old midfielder remains a prime target for Moyes, who is said to have identified midfield reinforcements as a priority for the Hammers this summer.
The east London outfit brought in Inter Milan’s Joao Mario on loan back in January, but the Serie A giants has allegedly demanded £38m for the Portuguese international to make the move permanent.
West Ham United are currently sit in 13th place in the Premier League and ready to take on Swansea City in the Premier League action this weekend.