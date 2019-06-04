West Ham consider improved £20m bid for Andre Gomes
West Ham United are ready to pounce for Barcelona midfielder Andre Gomes by making a new £20m bid this summer, according to Football London.
The 25-year-old midfielder joined Everton on loan in the final day of the 2018 summer transfer window, producing a series of impressive performances as The Merseyside outfit beat the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United at their own ground.
And while the Toffees would love to sign the Portugal international on a permanent basis, they could face competition from West Ham United who saw an initial £18m bid turned down in May.
However, and Football London claims that the Hammers will now make a new and revamped £20 million offer for the playmaker.
It is thought the Catalan giants want at least £25m for Gomes – who scored once in 27 Premier League appearances for Everton.