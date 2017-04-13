West Ham keeping eyes on Sunderland’s Lamine Kone

April 13, 2017 | English Premier League, Ivory Coast, Sunderland, West Ham

West Ham United are reportedly considering to continue their pursuit of Sunderland defender Lamine Kone.

The Hammers were heavily linked with a move for the Ivory Coast international last summer, but the Black Cats kept hold of him, due to which deal wasn’t materialised.

The 28-year-old ended up signing a new contract at the Stadium of Light, but he might consider his future away from the North-East outfit.

According to The Mirror, Slaven Bilić’s side will try to lure the centre-back to the London Stadium, with new defenders being a prime target for the club’s summer transfer strategy.

Kone, who joined Sunderland from Lorient in the summer of 2016, has made 25 Premier League appearances so far this season.

