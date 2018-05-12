West Ham leading the race to sign Aaron Mooy?

May 12, 2018

West Ham United are leading the chase to land Huddersfield Town midfielder Aaron Mooy this summer.

The 27-year-old midfielder is the Terriers’ top earner on £32,000-a-week but the Hammers could be prepared to pay double those wages, according to The Times.

The Yorkshire outfit faced tough competition to secure Mooy’s services on a permanent deal last summer, following a successful loan spell there, with Brighton & Hove Albion and Southampton are also expressing interest in the Australian international.

The midfielder signed a three-year deal with the Terriers at the beginning of the season, but the report claims that the east London outfit will bid for him undeterred.

