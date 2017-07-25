West Ham United sign Javier Hernandez on three-year deal
West Ham United have secured the signature of Javier Hernandez from Bayer Leverkusen in a £16 million deal.
The 29-year-old has penned a three-year contract with the Hammers, reportedly worth £140,000-a-week, making him the highest-paid player in the East Londoners’ history.
The former Manchester United striker had a successful spell at Old Trafford, notching 59 goals and winning two Premier League titles.
During his two-year tenure in Bundesliga, the forward, nicknamed Chicharito, scored 39 times in 76 games for Leverkusen.
After joining the Premier League outfit, the Mexico international told the club’s official website: “I am very happy to join West Ham United. For me, the Premier League is the best league in the world and when the opportunity came, I was desperate to sign for this club.
“It was not a difficult decision. West Ham is a historic club, and very ambitious – this summer you can see with the players signed that they are looking to have a very good season.
“I’ve had three fantastic years playing in Spain and Germany, but England was really the first big chapter in my career and I am so happy to be back. I am desperate for the season to start and to help the team achieve all their objectives.”
Hernandez could make his first league appearance for the Hammers against his former club Manchester United on August 13.