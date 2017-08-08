Done Deal: West Ham sign Sead Haksabanovic on five-year deal
West Ham United have confirmed the arrival of Sead Haksabanovic from Swedish club Halmstad for an undisclosed fee.
The teenage midfielder has put pen to paper on a five-year deal and becomes the Hammers’ 5th signing of the summer at the London Stadium.
Welcome to West Ham United, Sead Hakšabanović! ⚒ pic.twitter.com/hYSkUZIatX
— West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) August 7, 2017
“I’m really happy to be here, it’s a dream come true,” the 18-year-old attacker told the club’s official website. “West Ham is a big club and it is a nice feeling to have signed. The move happened quite fast – we heard that they wanted me, so I was interested to hear the plan for me and when I did I was very pleased.
“I am an attacking player, I like to dribble and shoot, but I work hard for the team. I am really looking forward to getting started, I have watched quite a few West Ham games in the Premier League and I can see that they have some great players and great fans. Now I just want to get used to being with the team and then hopefully play some games at some point next season.”
The Premier League outfit have already signed Pablo Zabaleta, Marko Arnautovic, Joe Hart and Javier Hernandez so far this summer.
The Montenegro international has made more than 70 appearances in Halmstad’s first team.