West Ham to sign Jonjo Shelvey for £12m?
West Ham United have reportedly “explored” the possibility of signing Newcastle United midfielder Jonjo Shelvey, according to The Express.
Hammers head-coach David Moyes is keen to add a highly-rated midfielder to his squad before this month, and the 25-year-old midfielder has caught the Scotsman’s eye.
Arsenal’s Francis Coquelin, Joe Allen of Stoke City and Watford’s Etienne Capoue are all said to be on the east London outfit’ shortlist.
However, the report suggests, talks with the Magpies over a £12m deal for the England international have progressed, with the St James’ Park outfit willing to sell but only if they find an ideal replacement.
Shelvey has appeared in 17 outings this term, 11 of which have been starts in the English Premier League.