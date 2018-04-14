West Ham United eyeing Chelsea midfielder Danny Drinkwater
Chelsea midfielder Danny Drinkwater is reportedly the subject of interest from West Ham United.
The England international, who joined the Blues from Leicester City last year, has been limited to just five starts and seven substitute appearances in the Premier League this term.
According to a post from Twitter user EXWHUemployee, Drinkwater is willing to depart Chelsea at the end of the season after a frustrating second season in charge at Stamford Bridge.
Meaning, West Ham alerted to the player’s frustration at the west London outfit as the Hammers weighing up an approach ahead of next season.
Danny Drinkwater of Chelsea has emerged as a potential midfield target for us following his frustration at his lack of games and the signing could become even more realistic if Leicester’s Director of football Eduardo Macià is appointed (who actually sold him to Chelsea funnily)
— ExWHUemployee (@ExWHUemployee) April 13, 2018
The east London outfit are still trying to remain in the Premier League for next season but if successful, a move for the 28-year-old midfielder could become realistic.
A move to London Stadium could be appealing to Drinkwater, as it would mean he would not have to shift house for the second time in 12 months.