West Ham United fans react to Hernandez rumours
West Ham United forward Javier Hernandez has reportedly decided to leave the club in the summer transfer window, according to ESPN FC.
The 29-year-old striker, who arrived at the London Stadium last summer, was strongly linked with a move away from the east London outfit in January.
He ultimately stayed with the Hammers, but he has struggled throughout the season and has now reportedly decided to look pastures new this summer.
West Ham United fans have reacted to Hernandez’s transfer rumours and it would be fair to say that not many would blame the Mexican if he decided to leave.
Hernandez has scored eight Premier League goals for the Hammers this season.
Javier Hernandez is ready to leave West Ham in the Summer and his representatives are already looking for new clubs. [@SportsPeteO] pic.twitter.com/4a7vIDcb8s
— West Hαm Sociαl (@WestHamSocial) April 30, 2018
I'm gutted 😩 @CH14_
— Adam Leatherbarrow (@AdamLeatherbar1) April 30, 2018
Can’t blame him one bit…sometimes wish I could leave the circus that is West Ham United behind…
— Natasha (@redheadWHU) April 30, 2018
I think 50% of him has already left to be honest…..Moyes treatment of him has been disgusting…we need goals and he's one of the best
— 🇬🇧⚒D-Hammer ⚒🇬🇧 (@lex_e_con) April 30, 2018
We just never played him properly. He was wasted on us. Good luck to a great little player who deserves better than us
— ☬ ੴ British Punjabi Hammer 父 (@B7SSN) April 30, 2018
Gutted about this @CH14_ Can only hope Moyes goes and you will stay 🙏🏻
— Adam McTaggart (@Taggsy79) April 30, 2018
Feel so sorry for him. Natural goalscorer who's not getting a start🙄
— Sam Jordan (@SamJord98) April 30, 2018
Can’t say I blame him.
— andymcmanus (@andymcmanus5) April 30, 2018
Feel sorry for him, he's been treated poorly
— Eliot Parker (@Eliot0508) April 30, 2018
Don't blame him… sorry Chichartio, you deserve much better. 😢
— ⚒ Andy B ⚒ (@northwesthammer) April 30, 2018