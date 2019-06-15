West Ham United sign Pablo Fornals from Villarreal
West Ham United have completed the signing of Pablo Fornals from Villarreal.
The 23-year-old midfielder has agreed a five-year contract with the Hammers, including the option of a 12-month extension.
Fornals had become “the 2nd most-expensive signing in the club’s history behind Felipe Anderson”, the 26-year-old Brazilian having arrived last summer in a £34m deal.
“I’m very happy to be part of West Ham United,” Fornals said to the club’s official website. “I feel very good, very happy and very grateful for the opportunity that has been provided to me.
“I want the club to continue giving opportunities to young and ambitious people, people who want to do well for the long term.”
The Spain international has scored seven goals in 63 appearances for Villarreal over the past two seasons.
He becomes West Ham’s third summer acquisition, following the arrival of Roberto and David Martin.