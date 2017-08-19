Winston Reid signs new long-term deal with West Ham United
West Ham United defender Winston Reid has committed his long-term future with the East Londoners after signing a new six-year contract, that will keep him at the London Stadium until 2023.
Since joining the Hammers in 2010 from FC Midtjylland, the New Zealander has established himself as an integral part at the defence, with 204 appearances being made in all competitions.
Reidy's here until 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣3️⃣! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/8CowZVKfcx
— West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) August 18, 2017
West Ham have rewarded the 29-year-old defender for his consistency and commitment towards the Premier League outfit by offering the central defender a deal which runs until 2023.
Reid told the club’s official website: “I’m very happy. I’m pleased we’ve got it sorted so I’m obviously looking forward to the seasons ahead. It’s going to be a big amount of time I’ve spent at the club and I’m looking forward to it.
“I’ve been here a long time now! I think with the business we’ve done over this summer and the players we had here before, I think we can go on to have a good season and seasons ahead. It’s all about trying to get better.
“I enjoy being here and my family does as well so I’m very happy I’m able to stay here.”
Reid has scored 10 goals in 204 appearances for the Hammers.