Arsenal keen on 20-year-old Dutchman
Arsenal are weighing up a January move for Alessio Da Cruz from Novara, according to the Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, as quoted by The Metro.
The Gunners planning a January move for the 20-year-old winger and have already held talks with the midfielder’s representatives.
The report claims that Arsenal’s head of recruitment Francis Cagigao has traveled to Italy to scout the midfielder in action earlier this season.
Da Cruz has been in excellent form, scoring five times in 18 appearances so far this season for the Serie B outfit.
The Dutchman, who began his career with Ajaz, signed for the Italian side back in the summer after ending his spell at FC Twente.
The north Londoners have not exactly been the busiest of English clubs when it comes to signing players in recent seasons, with the Premier League giants have only signed Sead Kolasinac and Alexandre Lacazette last summer.