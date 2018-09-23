Man City to move for Frenkie de Jong?
Manchester City have reportedly “explored” the possibility of signing young Ajax midfielder Frenkie de Jong, according to The Mirror.
De Jong, 21, has already been touted as a prime target for Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Barcelona, seeing his valuation increase beyond the staggering Â£50m mark.
The report suggests that City failed with a previous approach for the 21-year-old defensive midfielder in the summer, but manager Pep Guardiola is unwilling to admit defeat and will make a new approach this New Year.
De Jong is said to be the Catalan coach’s priority, and the Dutchman is high on his list of targets.
The Eredivisie giants have vowed to keep hold of the Netherlands international for at least another year, but it is reported that the Sky Blues are willing to test their resolve.
De Jong is currently under contract at the Johan Cruyff Arena until 2022.