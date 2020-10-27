AC Milan eye January move for PSG forward Mauro Icardi?
AC Milan have reportedly identified Paris Saint-Germain forward Mauro Icardi as a possible target in the January transfer window.
The 27-year-old striker spent seven years at Inter Milan between 2013 and 2019, where he scored 124 times in 219 appearances before departing for the PSG.
However, according to AS, the Argentina international is indeed a target for AC Milan as they look to strengthen their attack, and those close to the attacker may help a move come to fruition.
The report adds that the veteran striker’s wife and agent Wanda Nara wants to return to Italy for the sake of their family.
Icardi is currently out of action due to a serious knee injury, but the Argentine boasts a strong return of 22 goals in 38 appearances for the Parisians since his arrival last year.