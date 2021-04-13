Arsenal join race to sign Celtic’s Odsonne Edouard
Arsenal have reportedly joined Leicester City in monitoring Odsonne Edouard, who plays as a centre-forward for Scottish Premiership club Celtic.
The Frenchman has been identified as a possible signing for the Gunners, but according to The Telegraph, the Foxes are also in the race to sign the 23-year-old striker, whose existing deal at Celtic Park expires next summer.
He worked with current Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers during the Northern Irishman’s time with the Hoops, so Leicester supposedly believe that they are in a stronger position than the Premier League rivals to land the former Paris Saint-Germain youth product this summer.
A number of unnamed European clubs are also said to be interested in signing Edouard, who scored 20 goals in 34 appearances across all competitions this season.