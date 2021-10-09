Arsenal lining up January move for Sporting Lisbon striker Tiago Tomas
Sporting Lisbon attacking prospect Tiago Tomas has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for Arsenal.
The 19-year-old, who is under contract with Sporting until 2025, has a release clause of €60m.
According to Tutto Mercato Web, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is weighing up a move for Tomas, with the Italian outfit AS Roma also said to be interested in signing the teenager, who scored six goals last season.
It is understood that the Gunners are in the market for some fresh talents who can further bolster the highly talented and young attacking contingent at the Emirates.
The report goes on to claim that the Portuguese giants are reluctant to sell and will be intent on keeping the striker in the January transfer window and beyond.
Tomas has played both of the club’s Champions League group-stage matches so far this season.