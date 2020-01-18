Arsenal lining up Konstantinos Tsimikas offer

Arsenal have reportedly outlined their intentions to move for Olympiacos defender Konstantinos Tsimikas, according to Corriere dello Sport.

The Gunners continue to be linked with a swoop for Paris Saint-Germain defender Layvin Kurzawa as they look to bring a new left-back to the Emirates Stadium before the January transfer window shuts down.

However, the report says, Arsenal are contemplating a move for the three-time Greece international, who is also thought to be on Napoli’s radar this month.

Tsimikas, 23, has made 26 appearances for the Greek outfit during the 2019-20 campaign, providing six assists in the process.

Arsenal have already signed left-back Kieran Tierney from Celtic over the summer, but the Scot has struggled with a number of injuries since arriving at north London.

