Arsenal reignite Barcelona’s Neto pursuit
Arsenal are reportedly prepared to up their efforts to secure a deal for out-of-favour Barcelona goalkeeper Neto Moura.
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is intent on signing a new stopper in between the sticks, as Bernd Leno’s future looks uncertain, while Runar Alex Runarsson is expected to complete a move to Turkish outfit Atlay Spor.
Mundo Deportivo claims that the Gunners could once again turn their attention to Barcelona’s Neto, who has struggled to cement his place as a first-team regular.
The report adds that the Brazilian’s agent is already working with the North Londoners to get a deal over the line, and the 31-year-old is intent on seeking a move away from the Catalan giants this summer.
Neto joined Barca from Valencia two years ago but has made just 17 appearances, keeping seven clean sheets during his time at Camp Nou.