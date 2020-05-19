Arsenal keen on signing Nico Elvedi from Borussia Monchengladbach
Arsenal have allegedly earmarked Borussia Monchengladbach defender Nico Elvedi as their top summer transfer targets.
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is thought to have made the signing of a new centre-half one of his top priorities when the summer window eventually opens as he looks to revamp his squad ahead of the 2020-21 season.
However, the coronavirus pandemic has forced the Gunners to replan their transfer targets and search for cheaper options.
Le 10 Sport claims that Nico Elvedi from Borussia Monchengladbach has emerged as a target for the Premier League giants, with the German club open to cashing in on the Switzerland international before his contract expires next year.
The 23-year-old defender could be available for around £25million this summer, although the north Londoners could face fierce competition for his signature from Bayern Munich.
Elvedi has amassed 158 appearances for Monchengladbach since joining in 2015.