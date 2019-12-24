Arsenal to move for Bayer Leverkusen striker Kevin Volland?
Arsenal have reportedly “explored” the possibility of signing Bayer Leverkusen striker Kevin Volland in the January transfer window, according to Sky Sports News.
The Gunners are considering a swoop to sign the 27-year-old striker following Mikel Arteta’s appointment as Arsenal manager.
The north London outfit have been scouting the Leverkusen striker over the past couple of months as a potential option at the beginning of 2020.
The report goes on to claim that the German attacker has 18 months left to run on his contract to fuel speculation surrounding his future.
He has contributed five goals and six assists in 17 appearances in the German top flight this season to highlight his credentials.
Arteta is all set to take charge of his first Arsenal game in their next Premier League fixture against Bournemouth on Boxing Day.