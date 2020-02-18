Atalanta BC consider to sign Mario Pasalic on permanent deal?
February 18, 2020
Atalanta BC are lining up a permanent swoop for Chelsea midfielder Mario Pasalic in the summer transfer window, according to The Guardian.
The Croatia international has never made a first-team appearance for the Blues, instead of spending loan spells away from the Stanford Bridge.
During his current spell at Atalanta BC, the 25-year-old midfielder has scored 10 times in 46 Serie A appearances.
With that said, the Italian club have decided to take up the opportunity to sign Pasalic on a full-time basis at the end of the campaign.
Atalanta BC are said to be ready to push through a £12.5m deal in this summer’s transfer window.
The midfielder has a deal at Chelsea until 2022.