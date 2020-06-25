Barcelona keen on signing Edinson Cavani?
June 25, 2020 | Barcelona, La Liga, Ligue 1, Paris St Germain, Uruguay | No Comments|
Barcelona have emerged as rumoured suitors for Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani, according to Sport.
The Uruguay international will become a free agent when his contract expires at the end of June, and there has been a bunch of speculation surrounding his future.
The Premier League giants Chelsea had been credited with an interest in the 33-year-old forward, but a recent report suggest that the Blues were no longer interested in signing the PSG’s all-time leading goalscorer.
The experienced hitman has emerged as a potential option for Barcelona, with the Catalan giants determined to sign a new striker ahead of the new campaign.
Cavani has scored 200 goals in 301 appearances for the Parisians.