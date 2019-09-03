Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic to stay at Camp Nou?
September 3, 2019 | Barcelona, Croatia, La Liga | No Comments|
Barcelona have decided that they will not sell the 31-year-old midfielder Ivan Rakitic before the transfer window closes.
The Croatian has been strongly linked with a move to Juventus in recent days and have been offered to Paris Saint-Germain as a potential makeweight in a deal for Brazilian superstar Neymar.
However, Marca now claims that the Catalan giants intend to keep Rakitic, whose contract at Camp Nou runs until 2021, for the foreseeable future.
With that said, the former Sevilla star will be looking to regain his place in Ernesto Valverde’s starting line-up.
Rakitic has made just one substitute appearance for the La Liga champions this season.