Bayer Leverkusen eyeing summer move for Arsenal defender Sead Kolasinac?
Bayer Leverkusen have reportedly joined the clutch of clubs hoping to sign Arsenal left-back Sead Kolasinac.
Having dropped down the pecking order at North London, the 27-year-old is likely to be sold before the end of this summer.
Schalke 04 are said to be interested in agreeing a loan deal for the Bosnia and Herzegovina international over the coming weeks.
However, despite Kolasinac being keen on a reunion, Bild claims that Leverkusen have reportedly entered pole position in the race to complete a deal for the left-back.
Die Werkself have the funds to bid £13.5m for the Bosnian, significantly more than Schalke.
Kolasinac still has two years left to run on his contract at the Emirates.