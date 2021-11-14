Chelsea launch £34m bid for Eder Militao?
November 14, 2021 | Brazil, Chelsea, English Premier League, La Liga, Real Madrid | No Comments|
Chelsea have allegedly made a €40m offer for Real Madrid centre-back Eder Militao but are likely to be left frustrated in their pursuit of the Brazilian.
The 23-year-old defender initially found it difficult to settle at the Spanish capital, but he has been a vital player for Los Blancos this season, appearing in all 16 of their fixtures in all competitions.
According to El Nacional, Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is a huge admirer of Militao, and the Blues have placed a €40m offer on the table.
However, the report suggests that Los Merengues are determined to keep hold of the Brazil international and are considering to open talks over a new long-term deal.
Militao still has four years left to run on his contract at the Bernabeu.