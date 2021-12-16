Chelsea still interested in Lautaro Martinez?
December 16, 2021 | Argentina, Chelsea, English Premier League, Inter Milan, Serie A | No Comments|
Chelsea have not given up hope of signing Inter Milan forward Lautaro Martinez, according to Fichajes.
The 24-year-old striker, who has scored 10 goals in Serie A this season, has since signed a new contract at San Siro, leaving the Italian champions in a position where they do not have to consider any bids.
However, the aforementioned report suggests, Chelsea are prepared to up their efforts to secure a deal for the Argentina international during the summer transfer window.
Nevertheless, Nerazzurri are unlikely to consider any offers for the South American unless they receive a bid in the region of £97.5m that the Blues paid for Romelu Lukaku.