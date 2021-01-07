Elche keen on Man United’s Marcos Rojo?
The Spanish outfit Elche have reportedly joined the list of clubs wanting to sign Manchester United outcast Marcos Rojo.
The Argentina international only made one appearance for United this season before being sidelined through injury, and his contract will expire in the summer.
The 30-year-old is able to enter talks with clubs elsewhere this month, and the centre-back has been tipped to return to his homeland, with Boca Juniors thought to be the No.1 favourites for his signature.
However, Spanish outlet Informacion claims that Elche have identified Rojo as one of three players to solve their defensive woes.
The report goes on to claim that the Argentine is Elche’s number one target, but the La Liga strugglers will face fierce competition from Sheffield United and Newcastle United for his signature.
Rojo racked up 122 appearances for Man United since arriving from Sporting Lisbon in 2014.